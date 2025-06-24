 Top
Trump: Both Iran, Israel Broke Ceasefire

24 Jun 2025 4:41 PM IST

President voices frustration over continued attacks by both nations after Tuesday's ceasefire deadline.

Trump expresses disappointment as Israel and Iran breach ceasefire terms with attacks, ahead of his NATO summit departure.

Washington: President Donald Trump says Israel and Iran violated ceasefire terms with attacks following an early Tuesday deadline to cease hostilities. Trump in comments to reporters at the White House before departing for the NATO summit at The Hague expressed disappointment about the continued attacks.

They violated it but Israel violated it too, Trump said. He added, I'm not happy with Israel.
