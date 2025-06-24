Trump: Both Iran, Israel Broke Ceasefire
President voices frustration over continued attacks by both nations after Tuesday's ceasefire deadline.
Washington: President Donald Trump says Israel and Iran violated ceasefire terms with attacks following an early Tuesday deadline to cease hostilities. Trump in comments to reporters at the White House before departing for the NATO summit at The Hague expressed disappointment about the continued attacks.
They violated it but Israel violated it too, Trump said. He added, I'm not happy with Israel.
( Source : AP )
Next Story