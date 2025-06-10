Trump Calls Greta Thunberg Strange, Suggests Anger Management After Israel Intercepts Her Ship

Former US President Donald Trump described Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg as a “strange” and “young, angry person” with “anger issues” following the interception of her British-flagged ship by Israeli forces early on Monday.

TRUMP: "She's a strange person. She's a young angry person. She's certainly different. I think she has to go to an anger management class, that's my primary recommendation for her." LOL 😂 pic.twitter.com/6F4mKk9Hk5 — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) June 9, 2025

Trump was responding to a video circulated on X (formerly Twitter) in which the 22-year-old activist claimed she was “kidnapped” by Israeli forces while attempting to reach Israel on the vessel “Madleen,” operated by the pro-Palestinian Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC).

“I don’t know if it’s real anger — it’s hard to believe, actually... She’s certainly different,” Trump said. He added, “Anger management — I think she has to go to an anger management class. That’s my primary recommendation for her... Israel has enough problems without kidnapping Greta Thunberg.” The Israeli Foreign Ministry dismissed Thunberg’s kidnapping claim, confirming the vessel was under its control and safely en route to Israeli shores. “The passengers are expected to return to their home countries,” the ministry stated on X. The incident has sparked international attention, with the activist’s supporters criticizing Israel’s actions and others questioning her methods. Trump’s comments reflect his continued skepticism toward Thunberg’s climate activism and public persona.



