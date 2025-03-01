Trump calls for ‘ceasefire now’ between Russia and Ukraine
Trump says he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched the invasion of Ukraine three years ago, is ready for a peace deal
President Donald Trump said Friday he wants an “immediate” ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine and warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to make peace or lose American support.
The statement comes after Trump and Vice President JD Vance berated Zelenskyy for being “disrespectful” in an extraordinary Oval Office meeting , then abruptly called off the signing of a minerals deal with the U.S.
In a Fox News interview, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine won’t enter peace talks with Russia until it has security guarantees against another offensive .