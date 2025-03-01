Trump calls for ‘ceasefire now’ between Russia and Ukraine

President Donald Trump said Friday he wants an “immediate” ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine and warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to make peace or lose American support. Trump says he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched the invasion of Ukraine three years ago, is ready for a peace deal. The statement comes after Trump and Vice President JD Vance berated Zelenskyy for being “disrespectful” in an extraordinary Oval Office meeting , then abruptly called off the signing of a minerals deal with the U.S. In a Fox News interview, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine won’t enter peace talks with Russia until it has security guarantees against another offensive .

'Ukrainians distrust Putin'

Responding to Trump’s claim that Zelenskyy isn’t interested in peace, the Ukrainian leader told Fox News host Brett Baier that nobody wants to finish the war more than Ukrainians. But even if he gave an order to stop fighting, Zelenskyy said, “nobody will just stop” because everyone is afraid “Putin will come back tomorrow.”

“We want just and lasting peace,” Zelenskyy said.

He said the Oval Office spat with Trump was “not good for both sides” but he believes his relationship with Trump can be salvaged.