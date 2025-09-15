Trump Blames Biden Over Murder of Indian in Texas by Illegal Immigrant, Vows Tough Action

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed the accused had a history of serious crimes, including child sex abuse, grand theft auto, and false imprisonment. He blamed the former president Joe Biden’s administration for releasing the individual back into the United States after Cuba refused to accept him.

“The time for being soft on these illegal immigrant criminals is over under my watch,” Trump wrote, praising his team—including Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Border Czar Tom Homan—for their efforts in “making America safe again.”

Trump said the suspect is in custody and will face first-degree murder charges.