 Top
Home » World

Trump Arrives in Switzerland for Davos Summit After Aircraft Change

World
21 Jan 2026 5:42 PM IST

He is attending the Davos forum to address attendees and discuss Greenland with international leaders.

Trump Arrives in Switzerland for Davos Summit After Aircraft Change
x
President Donald Trump walks speak with reporters before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Zurich: US President Donald Trump arrived in Switzerland to attend the Davos forum Wednesday, after switching planes following an electrical issue aboard Air Force One.

Trump landed about two hours behind schedule at Zurich airport, AFP journalists said. He will then fly to Davos to give a speech and meet world leaders amid tensions over Greenland.
( Source : AFP )
Davos Donald Trump world economic forum 
Switzerland 
AFP
About the AuthorAFP

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X