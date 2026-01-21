Trump Arrives in Switzerland for Davos Summit After Aircraft Change
He is attending the Davos forum to address attendees and discuss Greenland with international leaders.
Zurich: US President Donald Trump arrived in Switzerland to attend the Davos forum Wednesday, after switching planes following an electrical issue aboard Air Force One.
Trump landed about two hours behind schedule at Zurich airport, AFP journalists said. He will then fly to Davos to give a speech and meet world leaders amid tensions over Greenland.
( Source : AFP )
