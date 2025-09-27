Trump and Melania Caught in Animated Exchange on Marine One

A video of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump sparked conversation online after it appeared to show a heated exchange aboard Marine One following their return to the White House.

The clip, shared by Daily Mail, shows Trump pointing a finger at Melania while she shakes her head in response as the helicopter landed on the South Lawn on September 24. The exchange comes after a viral incident at the United Nations General Assembly when the escalator the couple was riding stopped abruptly.

Forensic lip reader Jeremy Freeman suggested that Trump’s comments were likely about the escalator mishap rather than Melania. According to Freeman, Melania’s words during the episode seemed to be: “You just continued” and possibly “Donald, look at me,” as the couple eventually stepped off the helicopter hand in hand.

The incident has prompted online chatter, with viewers interpreting the body language and gestures in various ways, though experts suggest it was likely a moment of frustration over the UN escalator stoppage rather than a personal spat.