Truck Overturns in Washington, Releasing 250 Million Bees

A utility truck carrying approximately 70,000 pounds (about 31,750 kilograms) of active honeybee hives overturned early Friday around 4 am in northern Washington state, triggering the release of an estimated 250 million bees. The incident occurred on Weidkamp Road, between Loomis Trail and West Badger Road.

Though the exact cause of the truck tipping over remains unclear, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office was promptly notified. Authorities urged the public to avoid the area due to the potential danger of bee swarms. According to a report by The Indian Express, the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook: “AVOID THE AREA due to the potential of bee escape and swarming.” Bee experts and county public works officials were called in to manage the situation. The site was cordoned off to allow for the safe re-hiving of the bees. While there was no general health risk to the public, the sheriff’s office advised those allergic to bee stings to refer to the State Department of Health’s resources on bees and wasps. As CBS News reported, the closure of the site for 24 hours gave the bees a chance to find their queen and re-establish their hives. Numerous local beekeepers responded to the emergency, helping to recover the hive boxes and safely return the bees. By dawn the following day, most of the bees had successfully returned to their hives. The sheriff’s office expressed gratitude to the beekeeping community for their swift and effective response in saving millions of pollinating bees.

This article is authored by Sherin MJ as part of internship program with Deccan Chronicle.