Hyderabad: A student from East Godavari drowned in the US after drowning at Barberville Falls in Albany on July 7. Sai Surya Avinash Gadde, studying at Trine University in Indiana, slipped and fell into the waterfall, and drowned.

The Indian Consulate General in New York said that they are working towards transporting Avinash’s body to India. "We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Mr. Sai Surya Avinash Gadde, a student at Trine University, who drowned on 7th July at Barberville Falls, Albany, NY. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his grieving family and friends," said the Indian Consulate General in New York in a post on X. They also said that they have issued a no objection certificate to transport Avinash’s body back to India.

According to local news reports, the incident occurred when two men swimming in the area got into trouble, which prompted rescue teams to jump in and save them. While one man was saved by a stranger, Avinash drowned.

Reports also said that authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the tragedy. Avinash has been spending the weekend at Barberville Falls since July 4, as it has been a long weekend.

Since the beginning of 2024, tens of Indian and Indian-origin students have died in the US. The alarming rise in the number of attacks and deaths has caused concern among the community.