 Top
Home » World

Tragedy in Islamabad: PM Sharif Mourns Loss from Shiite Mosque Blast

World
6 Feb 2026 4:19 PM IST

With at least 15 fatalities and numerous injuries reported, he urged the nation to stand together against such heinous acts.

Tragedy in Islamabad: PM Sharif Mourns Loss from Shiite Mosque Blast
x
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (Image/X)

Islamabad: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned a blast at a Shiite mosque in the capital Islamabad on Friday that killed at least 15 people.

The prime minister expressed "deep grief" and "strongly condemns" the blast that also wounded at least 80 people, a statement said.
( Source : AFP )
Pakistan. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif islamabad 
Pakistan 
AFP
About the AuthorAFP

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X