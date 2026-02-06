Tragedy in Islamabad: PM Sharif Mourns Loss from Shiite Mosque Blast
With at least 15 fatalities and numerous injuries reported, he urged the nation to stand together against such heinous acts.
Islamabad: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned a blast at a Shiite mosque in the capital Islamabad on Friday that killed at least 15 people.
The prime minister expressed "deep grief" and "strongly condemns" the blast that also wounded at least 80 people, a statement said.
( Source : AFP )
Next Story