Touch of Telangana at Detroit Bathukamma

Farmington: The spirit of Telangana came alive in the heart of Michigan as the Global Telangana Association (GTA) Detroit Chapter hosted its third Bathukamma & Dasara celebrations at the Studio Center this past weekend. The event witnessed over 1,500 members of the Telugu community coming together for a vibrant display of culture and tradition.

The rhythm of a human heart is the same, but life divides us. Bathukamma is the platform that reunites that diversity. Hundreds of voices blending in one rhythm means hundreds of hearts merging into one soul. There, the line of individuality is crossed, and the magnificent power of the collective descends.

As the venue was transformed into a riot of colors, with women and young girls adorned in beautiful silk sarees and traditional langa vonis, the centerpiece of the celebration however, was the hundreds of intricately arranged Bathukamma flower mounds, brought by attendees as an offering to Goddess Gowri and Mother Nature. The air resonated with the rhythm of devotional songs as participants danced in circles around the floral stacks, their synchronized claps and movements creating a mesmerizing spectacle.

Suvarna Nagireddy, who is visiting her son’s family in Michigan, was happy to be part of the celebrations thousands of miles away from her home, Hyderabad. “I sincerely appreciate Global Telangana Association for keeping our culture and traditions alive for future generations in America. The atmosphere here is as festive as it is in India. I am glad I did not miss the fun coming here,” she said, her voice laced with a huge relief.

Talking about the Bathukamma festival and its essence, she said, “Bathukamma is not just a tower of flowers. It is a bridge between hearts. The words spoken in the form of songs are not just poetic verses; they are sentences from the inner self. In a Bathukamma song, a woman blends all the joy, pain, aspirations, and prayers of her life.”

“And then, worshipping the Goddess of Nature... that is the core of our culture. The flowers, leaves, and herbs are not just decorations. They are a symbol of uniting with nature, of respecting Her as a mother. As they circle around, what the women sing is one truth: Nature is not ours, but we are a part of nature,” chips in another septuagenarian Esha Gangasani, who is also visiting her daughter in Novi.

The festivities began on a spiritual note with a traditional “Shami pooja”, conducted by a temple priest, Vara Prasad Sharma, who explained the profound significance of the Dasara festival to the audience.

The organizers left no stone unturned in ensuring the event was a holistic community experience. A sumptuous feast, specially prepared by the local Indian Restaurant, Tawa was served to all 1,500 attendees. The sidelines of the event buzzed with activity thanks to special stalls featuring fancy jewelry, traditional clothes, and drapes. Local vendors also set up promotions for real estate and financial services, and even offerings for those seeking spiritual harmony, attracting significant interest from the crowd.

Prominent leaders from various Indian communities graced the occasion, demonstrating unity and solidarity among the diaspora.

The resounding success of the celebration was attributed to the remarkable synergy between the organizing committee, scores of dedicated volunteers, generous sponsors, donors, and the enthusiastic community.

As a perfect, joyful finale, the event signed off not with a goodbye, but with the energetic beats of a Daandiya night, where the community came together once more to dance and celebrate the triumph of good over evil.