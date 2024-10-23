Tom Holland joins Nolan’s next star-studded movie

After securing Matt Damon for his next film at Universal, Christopher Nolan is reportedly in talks with Tom Holland to co-star, according to sources. While the plot remains under wraps, this marks the first collaboration between the Spider-Man actor and the Oscar-winning director.

Film set for Imax release in July 2026

The film is scheduled for an Imax release on July 17, 2026, aligning with previous Nolan releases. While Universal has yet to comment on Holland's involvement, anticipation for the project is already building.

Parallel projects don’t deter Nolan

Interestingly, Ryan Coogler’s upcoming film Sinners, which also shares a similar theme, will release in March 2026. But this parallel doesn't deter Nolan, who previously directed The Prestige while The Illusionist was being made, showing he’s not afraid of competing visions in cinema.





Holland’s acclaimed performance and box office success

Holland recently received critical acclaim for his performance in a 12-week run of Romeo & Juliet at the Duke of York’s Theatre in London. He is also coming off the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, with a sequel in development where he’s expected to reprise his role as Peter Parker.

Filming to begin in 2025

The yet-untitled film is expected to start filming in early 2025, with excitement building around the star-studded cast. Holland's involvement would mark a new creative pairing with Nolan, whose reputation continues to attract Hollywood's top talent.







