TOEFL scores to be now valid for all Australian visa purposes: Educational Testing Service

New Delhi: (PTI) Scores for English language test TOEFL will now be considered valid for all Australian visa purposes, the Educational Testing Service (ETS) announced on Monday. The Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) was put under review by the Australian Department of Home Affairs (DHA) last July and the scores were no longer being accepted.







ETS, the Princeton-based agency, which conducts the crucial test said the scores for exams taken on or after May 5, 2024, will be considered valid for the purpose."Australia remains the preferred choice for Indian students and working professionals, with over 1.2 lakh Indian students studying in Australia last year."Further, with nine Australian universities amongst the top 100 global universities as per the latest QS World University Rankings, Australia offers world-class higher education and post-study work opportunities," said Sachin Jain, Country Manager, ETS India and South Asia."This affirmation for TOEFL follows a standard review process by the DHA, following changes made to TOEFL iBT last year. Having successfully passed this comprehensive review, the enhanced TOEFL is set to continue its role as a trusted measure of English proficiency for diverse visa applicants," Jain said.TOEFL is a standardised test to measure the English language ability of non-native speakers wishing to get enrolled in English-speaking universities.The test is accepted by more than 12,500 institutions in more than 160 countries and is universally accepted in popular destinations such as the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, and by over 98 per cent of universities in the UK.Nishidar Borra, President of the Association of Australian Education Representatives in India (AAERI) and Managing Director-Atlas Education, said, "The acceptance of TOEFL iBT scores for Australian visas is a significant affirmation of the test's rigour and relevance.""It reassures students and professionals aiming for life in Australia that their language skills will be assessed by one of the world's most widely recognized and respected tests. This decision is testimony to the standing of TOEFL iBT as a critical tool for academic and professional advancement around the world," he added.Last year, ETS executed a series of changes in the 60-year-old test to create an optimal experience for those taking it.Reducing the duration to less than two hours instead of three and allowing the candidates to be able to see their official score release date upon completion of the test were among a few of the changes. (PTI)