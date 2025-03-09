 Top
Toddler Kidnapped in 1999 Found Alive in Mexico After 25 Years

9 March 2025 9:59 AM IST

DNA testing confirms Andrea Michelle Reyes, kidnapped at 23 months, is alive and living in Mexico with her mother, Rosa Tenorio

Andrea Michelle Reyes, who was kidnapped by her mother in 1999, has been found alive in Mexico, with DNA testing confirming her identity after 25 years.

A toddler who was abducted by her non-custodial mother in 1999 has been found alive in Mexico, authorities confirmed. Andrea Michelle Reyes, now 27, was just 23 months old when she was allegedly taken from her home in New Haven, Connecticut, by her mother, Rosa Tenorio.

For 25 years, the Reyes family had been searching for Andrea, always believing she was in Mexico. Despite her father’s repeated efforts, including traveling to the country multiple times, the search remained unsuccessful until recently.

The breakthrough came when forensic genealogy company Othram conducted “Rapid Relationship Testing,” which used Andrea’s father’s DNA to confirm her identity. The results proved that Andrea, now a young woman, was alive and living in Mexico, marking the end of a long and emotional search for her family.

The kidnapping took place in 1999 when Andrea was taken from her home in New Haven by her mother, Rosa Tenorio, who had lost custody of her daughter. Authorities were unable to track Tenorio or locate Andrea after the abduction, despite an extensive investigation.

For years, Andrea's family held onto hope that she was alive, with her father, who had not seen his daughter since the kidnapping, relentlessly searching for her. He had even made several trips to Mexico in the hopes of finding her. Now, with DNA testing confirming her identity, the Reyes family has finally learned that Andrea is living in Mexico.

Though the discovery brings relief, questions remain about how Andrea’s mother was able to keep her hidden for so many years. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the case, and Rosa Tenorio’s whereabouts are currently unknown.

The Reyes family has expressed immense gratitude for the resolution of the case but remains deeply affected by the years of separation. The discovery highlights the growing role of DNA technology in solving long-standing missing persons cases, offering hope for families with unresolved mysteries.

