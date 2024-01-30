Today's Top World News Stories
A Quick Overview of Key Headlines
Here are the top world headlines of Deccan Chronicle.
Former Pak PM Imran Khan gets 10 years in jail for revealing state secrets
US begins five-week H1-B visas renewal drive, to accept 20,000 applications
US: Missing Indian student of Purdue University, confirmed dead
Maldives Jumhooree Party Leader Urges President to Apologize to India
Elon Musk says Neuralink installs brain implant in first patient
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story