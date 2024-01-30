Today's Top World News Stories

Top
30 Jan 2024
Stay informed with a rapid look at today's significant World headlines.

Here are the top world headlines of Deccan Chronicle.

Former Pak PM Imran Khan gets 10 years in jail for revealing state secrets

US begins five-week H1-B visas renewal drive, to accept 20,000 applications

US: Missing Indian student of Purdue University, confirmed dead

Maldives Jumhooree Party Leader Urges President to Apologize to India

Elon Musk says Neuralink installs brain implant in first patient

