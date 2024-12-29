Thousands of Georgians Protest Against New President Outside Parliament

Thousands of Georgians protested outside parliament on Sunday against the inauguration of President Mikheil Kavelashvili of the Georgian Dream party, as the country's months-long political crisis reached an unpredictable moment. An AFP reporter saw a crowd of protesters move toward parliament after Kavelashvili, whom the opposition denounces as "illegitimate," was sworn in.

The demonstration, one of the largest in recent years, reflected growing discontent over what opposition leaders allege was a manipulated election process. Protesters waved Georgian flags and held banners reading “No to Corruption” and “Democracy, Not Dictatorship,” as they called for Kavelashvili’s resignation and demanded fresh elections.

Opposition leaders addressed the crowd, accusing the Georgian Dream party of using vote-buying, voter intimidation, and media control to secure Kavelashvili’s victory. “This inauguration is a stain on Georgia’s democracy. We will not accept this illegitimate presidency,” one opposition figure declared.

The government has rejected allegations of electoral fraud, with the ruling party asserting that the election was conducted fairly and in compliance with international standards. In response to the protests, authorities deployed riot police around the parliament building, but no violence was reported.

Georgia’s political crisis has been simmering for months, fueled by deep divisions between the ruling Georgian Dream party and opposition groups. The crisis comes amid broader economic and social challenges, including high inflation, unemployment, and regional instability.

The international community has expressed concern, with the European Union and the United States urging all parties to engage in dialogue to resolve the impasse. As protesters vowed to continue demonstrations, the situation remains tense, raising fears of prolonged unrest in the fragile South Caucasus nation.