Trump Slams Time Magazine Cover Pic
Calling it a “super bad picture,” he questioned the magazine’s motives, asking, “What are they doing, and why?”
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticised Time Magazine for what he called “the Worst of All Time” photo of him, published on the cover of its latest issue. In a Truth Social post, Trump claimed the image made his hair “disappear” and featured “a floating crown” above his head. Calling it a “super bad picture,” he questioned the magazine’s motives, asking, “What are they doing, and why?”
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story