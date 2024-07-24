These are world's most powerful passports in 2024; where is India in the list?

Hyderabad: Powerful passports are decided by the number of countries a passport holder could visit without a prior visa. According to the latest edition of "The Henley Passport Index", Singapore passport is crowned as the most powerful.

A person with a Singaporean passport can travel to 195 countries without a visa. Following Singapore are countries like France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Spain. All these countries share the number 2 position with visa-free travel in 192 countries.

Australia, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, South Korea and Sweden share the number 3 rank with visa-free travel in 191 countries.

The USA, which once topped the charts (2014) is now settled at 8 place and can travel 186 countries without a prior visa.





Pakistan is at 100th place, while Afghanistan at 103 place is the least powerful passport that can travel to 26 destinations without a visa. A total of 199 passports and 227 destinations are included in the 2024 edition of The Henley Passport Index. Meanwhile, India, though better than the last two years, is now ranked below countries like Maldives, Uganda and Zimbabwe. At 82nd position Indian passport holders can travel to 58 countries without a visa. In the top 10 ranked countries only the United Arab Emirates (UAE) allows Indian passport holders a visa on arrival for 14 days. India in 2013 achieved its best rank at 74.

Top 10 passports:

1. Singapore

2. France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Spain

3. Australia, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, South Korea and Sweden

4. Belgium,Denmark,New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, United Kingdom

5. Australia, Portugal

6. Greece, Poland

7. Canada, Czechia, Hungary, Malta

8. United States

9. Estonia, Lithuania, United Arab Emirates

10. Iceland, Latvia, Slovakia