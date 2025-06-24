 Top
No Agreement On Ceasefire With Israel: Iran FM

World
PTI
24 Jun 2025 6:55 AM IST

Iran's foreign minister said that Tehran will stop its attacks if Israel stops its airstrikes by 4 am local time

An Iranian woman checks an Iranian Red Crescent ambulance that was destroyed during an Israeli strike, displayed in Tehran on June 23,2025. (AFP Photo)
Dubai: Iran's foreign minister said Tuesday that Tehran will stop its attacks if Israel stops its airstrikes by 4 am local time.
The comment by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi marked the first official remarks by Iran to President Donald Trump's claimed ceasefire between Iran and Israel.
Araghchi sent his message on the social platform X at 4:16 am Tehran time.
"As of now, there is NO agreement' on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations," Araghchi wrote. "However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards."
Araghchi added: "The final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later."
Iran-Israel conflict Donald Trump 
United States 
