The New Weapon System That Can Revolutionize Warfare

The latest military operation against Iran has introduced a new weapon system that has the power to revolutionize warfare in the future. During Operation Epic Fury as it is called, reportedly there has been a use of the HELIOS laser system aboard a US Navy destroyer, which successfully targeted and destroyed Iranian drones.

According to the New York Post, the US Navy destroyer was deployed off the Iranian coast fitted with HELIOS. The acronym stands for High-Energy Laser with Integrated Optical Dazzler and Surveillance (HELIOS) system.

HELIOS is a 60kW+ class shipborne laser weapon developed by Lockheed Martin for the U.S. Navy to track and destroy drones, small boats, and missiles at the speed of light. Deployed on the USS Preble (DDG-88) in 2021-2022, it features both "hard kill" (destruction) and "soft kill" (dazzling/sensing) capabilities, offering a low-cost, high-precision defense system integrated with the Aegis Combat System.

Unlike other anti drone weapon systems, HELIOS, uses laser, to strike on its opponents. The laser is a state-of-the-art device with a steerable head, able to concentrate an ‘intense, tightly focused beam’ of energy and take out drones, according to keen-eyed military watchers. Laser weapon systems are said to be powerful and precise because due to their speed-of-light engagement, extreme precision, and ability to fire continuously as long as they have electricity. They utilize fiber laser technology, often in the 10–100+ kW range, to instantly melt or structurally damage targets like drones, missiles, and sensors.

Unlike conventional weapons, laser systems can fire as long as they have electricity, reducing logistical burdens and cost per shot. HELIOS is one such weapon system. For the most period of time, weapon systems such as HELIOS were kept classified, but, recently released video by CENTCOM (United States Central Command) shows the HELIOS weapon system mounted on a US navy destroyer shooting Iranian drones with its superior laser technology.

The overall benefits of the HELIOS weapon system and why it might be a game changer in warfare from now onwards, is due to multiple reasons.

· Cost-Efficient Defense: HELIOS operates at a low cost per shot (estimated at a few dollars) compared to traditional, expensive interceptor missiles.

· Deep Magazine/Unlimited Ammo: As long as the ship has electrical power and cooling, HELIOS can fire, removing the need to reload ammunition during engagement.

· Speed of Light Engagement: The laser offers almost instantaneous, precision targeting over several miles, leaving enemy systems no time to react.

· Multi-Mission Capability: Beyond destroying targets, HELIOS acts as a "dazzler" to blind enemy intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors.

· Enhanced Situational Awareness: Integrated into the Aegis Combat System, it provides enhanced surveillance capabilities.

· Reduced Collateral Risk: Its high precision enables targeted damage (hard-kill) in cluttered environments. (Source- Wikipedia)

According to many defence experts, the benefit of the HELIOS weapon system are that it runs on electricity and apparently costs less than an average American’s electricity bill. While Iran spends $30,000 per drone, HELIOS spends pennies to destroy it. It runs as fast as speed of light and has no concept of reloading.

The news of the HELIOS weapon system has in a way made the drone warfare system look outdated before it even became completely mainstream. The drone warfare system is dominated by major military and defense powers of the world and is not readily available to all countries of the world. Countries like Turkey, China, Russia, Iran dominate this field. Iran spent an ample amount of money in building its Shahed drones. But this new laser-fibre technology has truly changed warfare, war-strategies and the defense market.