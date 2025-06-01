Tharoor Hails Positive Feedback as MPs' Delegation Reaches Brazil

All-Party delegation leader and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday arrived in Brazil, where he will be holding a series of meetings. Tharoor said that the feedback to the delegation so far has been positive, especially after the Colombian government retracted its statement condoling the deaths of Pakistani terrorists, following India’s expression of disappointment."Well, we are on a five-country visit. We've done three countries already — Guyana, Panama, and Colombia. And we are now in Brazil. Though it's Sunday — it's now 1 a.m. Sunday as we've landed — it is actually a day of rest, which I think the team has earned after a fairly hectic program since we left. We then have meetings in Brazil all day, and then we proceed to Washington, which will be the final leg of our visit," Tharoor said.He noted that the feedback in both Guyana and Panama — Security Council members — was "tremendously positive," with strong support for India’s mission and solidarity in the fight against terror.Tharoor recounted how the Colombian government later showed support after the Indian delegation explained the events surrounding the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor."In Colombia, there had unfortunately been a statement issued during Operation Sindoor, which actually condoled the Pakistani victims rather than saying anything about India. So we had that rectified. We met with the government and I'm very pleased to say that they have withdrawn that statement and instead issued something very positive and supportive — both from the government and, even more strongly, from the parliament where we met both the equivalent of the Lok Sabha speaker and the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, Second Committee as they call it. So on the whole, we've had some very good results," he said.Tharoor appreciated the efforts of his team, adding, "My team has been fully participating in everything. We are all equal participants in this venture."Highlighting Brazil’s significance, Tharoor said the country holds strategic importance as a BRICS partner."And here in Brazil, we're looking forward to having some very solid, constructive discussions. Brazil is a major power in the region. It's a BRICS partner of ours. We've elevated our relationship to a strategic partnership going back to 2006. So it's a country that really matters to us. And though they're not currently on the Security Council, we felt keeping them fully abreast of our position and continuing to keep the dialogue channels open is very important," he said.