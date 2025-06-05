Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn: The World's Richest Monarch

King Maha Vajiralongkorn, also known as King Rama X, is the current monarch of Thailand.

He became king in 2016 after the death of his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej. As of 2025, King Vajiralongkorn is considered the richest monarch in the world, with an estimated net worth of $43 billion (approximately ₹3.7 lakh crore).

The King owns over 16,210 acres of land across Thailand, with more than 40,000 rental agreements. In Bangkok alone, his property holdings are valued at over $30 billion. He also holds a 23% stake in Siam Commercial Bank and a 33.3% stake in Siam Cement Group, two of Thailand's largest companies.

In 2018, King Vajiralongkorn took full control of the Crown Property Bureau, which manages

the royal family's assets. This move further increased his personal wealth.

King Vajiralongkorn owns 38 aircraft, including helicopters and jets, and over 300 luxury cars, such as limousines and coupe models. Maintaining his fleet of aircraft costs approximately ₹524 crore annually. He also possesses 52 boats, each adorned with intricate gold carvings.

One of the most fascinating among his collection is the Golden Jubilee Diamond, a 545.67- carat gem valued at around ₹98 crore, recognized as the world's largest faceted diamond.

The Grand Palace in Bangkok, covering 2.35 million square feet, serves as his official royal residence. However, King Vajiralongkorn reportedly spends much of his time abroad, particularly in Germany.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn's vast fortune and lavish lifestyle make him a unique figure among world monarchs.





This article is written by Kanishka, intern from IIT Hyderabad