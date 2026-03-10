Thailand, Vietnam Promote Remote Work Initiatives to Conserve Energy

Bangkok: Thailand and Vietnam encouraged public employees on Tuesday to work from home and take up other energy-saving measures as the Middle East war disrupted oil supplies and sent fuel prices swinging.

Thai authorities said government workers should shift to remote work where possible and asked that government offices set their air conditioners to 26C to conserve energy.

"The government wants all sectors to use resources wisely and effectively," it said in a statement.

It also urged officials to avoid overseas trips.

Thailand said last week it had secured two months' worth of oil supplies but was suspending exports to conserve its holdings.

It also capped the price of diesel at just under 30 baht ($0.94) per litre for a 15-day period.

In neighbouring Vietnam, the government scrapped duties on Monday on many imported petroleum products in an effort to prevent fuel shortages and stabilise the domestic market.

It also encouraged companies to allow employees to work from home "whenever feasible" to alleviate demand for fuel, the government said on its website.

Hanoi also recommended the public limit the use of personal vehicles, and instead opt for public transit, cycling or carpooling.

But thousands of motorbike riders queued for petrol on Tuesday at stations across the Southeast Asian nation, where prices for unleaded gasoline have surged more than 20 percent since the start of the US-Israel war against Iran more than one week ago.

A 57-year-old who gave his name as Tuan told AFP at a Hanoi petrol station that he was furious after waiting for almost an hour to gas up.

"I still have enough to run my motorbike today, but definitely I have to fill it tonight. Then I have to queue again tonight?" he said.

Vietnam has so far avoided mass shortages, but state media reported that dozens of smaller petrol stations have either temporarily closed or shortened their operating hours due to dwindling supplies.