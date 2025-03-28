Thailand Shuts Down Airports After Powerful Myanmar Earthquake

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar on March 28, causing widespread damage and prompting Thailand to suspend operations at all its airports. The quake's tremors were felt as far as Bangkok, leading to significant infrastructure disruptions and casualties.

In Bangkok, a high-rise building under construction collapsed, resulting in at least two deaths and multiple injuries. Dozens of workers were trapped under the rubble, with rescue operations ongoing. The city's authorities have declared a disaster area and established an earthquake response command center to manage the crisis. ​