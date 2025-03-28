Thailand Shuts Down Airports After Powerful Myanmar Earthquake
A 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar caused widespread damage, forcing Thailand to suspend airport operations and initiate rescue efforts
A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar on March 28, causing widespread damage and prompting Thailand to suspend operations at all its airports. The quake's tremors were felt as far as Bangkok, leading to significant infrastructure disruptions and casualties.
In Bangkok, a high-rise building under construction collapsed, resulting in at least two deaths and multiple injuries. Dozens of workers were trapped under the rubble, with rescue operations ongoing. The city's authorities have declared a disaster area and established an earthquake response command center to manage the crisis.
The earthquake's impact extended beyond Thailand. In Myanmar, the military government declared a state of emergency across six regions, including Naypyidaw and Mandalay, due to extensive damage to buildings and infrastructure. The Red Cross reported challenges in reaching affected areas because of downed power lines and ongoing civil unrest.
The seismic event also affected neighboring countries. In China's Yunnan province, tremors led to damaged houses and injuries, while regions in India and Vietnam experienced noticeable aftershocks, causing panic and evacuations.