Thailand PM Paetongtarn Suspended Over Leaked Call

The court unanimously agreed to admit a petition seeking her removal and, in a 7-2 vote, ordered her suspension while the case proceeds. The prime minister has been given 15 days to present evidence in her defense.

The leaked audio, related to a May 28 armed confrontation on the Cambodia border, sparked widespread outrage and nationalist protests in Bangkok. Critics accused Paetongtarn of undermining national security and appeasing Cambodian leadership.

Paetongtarn, daughter of former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, said she accepts the court's process and maintains her actions aimed to prevent military escalation. “I only thought about what to do to avoid troubles... I wouldn’t accept it if my words led to loss,” she said.

The case has further destabilized her administration, with the Bhumjaithai Party quitting the ruling coalition and the king endorsing a Cabinet reshuffle. Five probes, including one by the National Anti-Corruption Commission, are now underway. Deputy PM Suriya Jungrungruangkit is expected to serve as acting PM.