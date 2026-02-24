Canine Distemper Virus Kills 72 Tigers at Thailand Tourist Park

At least 72 tigers have died in a virus outbreak at two privately operated animal parks in Chiang Mai province, in Thailand, between February 9 and 18, 2026.

According to reports by the National News Bureau of Thailand, the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and the Ministry of Public Health have confirmed that the recent deaths of tigers in Chiang Mai were caused by Canine Distemper Virus (CDV), not Avian Influenza (Bird Flu). Officials clarified that while the virus is highly contagious among tigers and dogs, laboratory results confirm it cannot be transmitted to humans.

Minister of Public Health Pattana Promphat and Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Amin Mayusoh held a joint press conference on Tuesday to address concerns about fatalities at facilities in Mae Rim and Mae Taeng districts. Minister Amin confirmed that comprehensive testing ruled out Bird Flu in both the tigers and the chicken carcasses used for feed. Dr. Somchuan Ratanamungklanon, Director-General of the Department of Livestock Development, stated that RT-PCR testing detected Canine Distemper genetic material and noted that captive tigers are especially vulnerable to the virus when stressed by their environment.

The Department of Disease Control has implemented four nationwide containment and communication measures. Authorities have activated a strict animal-to-human surveillance system to monitor for potential cross-species transmission and are conducting contact tracing for all personnel who handled the animals. No individuals have shown symptoms, but monitoring continues under standard health protocols.

The government has strengthened medical preparedness by deploying disease investigation teams and ensuring essential medical supplies are available nationwide. To maintain public confidence, health officials are prioritizing transparent communication and advising the public to avoid close contact with sick animals. The ministers confirmed that the outbreak is now under control, with no new fatalities reported.

The Mae Rim and Mae Taeng parks were closed for two weeks to allow thorough disinfection. And the remaining 124 tigers have been transferred to the Tiger Kingdom care centre in Mae Taeng district for quarantine and monitoring while testing continues.