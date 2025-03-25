Texas Man Sentenced to Six Years for Contaminating Water Bottles with Urine

Lucio Catarino Diaz, a former janitor at a Houston medical practice, has been sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to urinating in women’s water bottles, causing one victim to contract herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1). Diaz, 50, committed these crimes in the summer of 2022 at a doctor’s office along the East Freeway.

The incident came to light when an employee, identified as MA, noticed a strange taste and odor in water from a shared dispenser. After the issue persisted, MA set up a camera to monitor her desk. The footage revealed Diaz approaching the desk during his night shift, inserting his penis into her water bottle, and returning it to its place. The victim later tested positive for HSV-1, which she had never previously contracted.

During police questioning, Diaz admitted to contaminating the water bottles, saying he knew MA would drink from it the next day. Subsequent tests revealed Diaz was infected with both HSV-1 and chlamydia, and several other women at the medical practice reported contracting STDs after consuming contaminated water.

The victims later filed multiple civil suits against Diaz. The case has highlighted the disturbing and invasive nature of Diaz’s actions, drawing attention to the breach of trust and serious health risks caused by his behavior. Diaz’s sentence is a significant step toward justice for the victims affected by his actions.