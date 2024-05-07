Tesla Lays off Indian Employee Just a Month After Being Promoted

Hyderabad: In the month of April many people from the technology industry were laid-off and many were shocked as they were fired from the company where they have been working for many years.







Jatin Saini's sister was working for Tesla for seven years and got laid-off on May 3. He shared this shocking news on social media. He posted the screengrab of the mail that his sister received from the company on LinkedIn.

The mail or 'cold email' titled 'Important update: Company Restructuring and Staff Changes' had an huge explanation and said, "Unfortunately as a result, your position has been eliminated by this restructuring."



















According to the post, Jatin's sister was happy and packing to move from New Jersey to Washington DC after receiving the promotion. "She got promoted last month and was very happy, packing to move from New Jersey to Washington DC," wrote Jatin. The sad part is she was laid-off just a month after the promotion.



"She is not alone. On April 15, Tesla laid-off 16,000 employees. Then 15 days later, they laid-off another 500 employees. 2 days ago, she also got the email along ith 75% of the team," read the post.



"She's been with Tesla for over half a decade and to find out like this... when you can't enter your own office, your entire team is down and out, Your ID card is taken away," he said, adding that she felt like an outsider with just 1 email.



In April, Tesla laid-off 10 percent of its employees.