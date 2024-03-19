Terming CAA 'Controversial' US Senator Voices 'Deep Concerns' Over Its Potential Impact On Muslims

Senior US Senator Ben Cardin on Tuesday termed CAA law as 'controversial' and said he was 'deeply concerned' over the potential impact of its implementation on the members of the Muslim community in India.

Benjamin Louis Cardin, a senior US senator representing Maryland who is also the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, stated that he was deeply concerned over the issuance of the rules for the enforcement of CAA law. He further pointed out that it is crucial for Indo-US cooperation to be based on shared values of safeguarding human rights irrespective of religious identities.

"I am deeply concerned by the Indian government's decision to notify its controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, particularly the law's potential ramifications on India's Muslim community. Making matters worse is the fact that it is being pushed during the holy month of Ramadan," he stated.

This comes close on the heels of the statement made by US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller voicing concerns over CAA notification. Miller had stated last week that Biden administration would be closely monitoring the implementation of the controversial law.