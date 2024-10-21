Tensions escalate in Mozambique as Oppn figures killed ahead of protests

Maputo: Police in Mozambique fired tear gas on Monday to disperse a small crowd in Maputo, where shops were closed ahead of a planned protest against alleged electoral fraud. Tensions escalated after attackers killed two Opposition figures—a lawyer and a party official—who were shot while traveling in a car, prompting condemnation from the EU and human rights groups.



The new Opposition Podemos party and its presidential candidate, Venâncio Mondlane, have rejected provisional results that indicate a probable win for the ruling Frelimo party, which has been in power for half a century. They called for a nationwide strike in response to the results.





The Mozambican civil society election observer group More Integrity reported that the shooting occurred in the Bairro da Coop neighborhood of Maputo, resulting in the deaths of Podemos lawyer Elvino Dias and party representative Paulo Guambe. Several dozen people, including journalists, scattered as heavily armed police patrolled the area, according to videos posted on social media.

Adriano Nuvunga, director of Mozambique’s Center for Democracy and Human Rights (CDD), described the killings as “a cold-blooded murder,” noting that around 10 to 15 bullets were fired. The EU condemned the violence, demanding an immediate, thorough, and transparent investigation. “In a democracy, there is no place for politically motivated killings,” the EU's diplomatic service stated, adding that its election observers are still assessing the electoral process.

As of now, Frelimo leads in all 11 provinces, with Daniel Chapo expected to win the 9 October election, despite external observers raising concerns about the poll's integrity due to reports of vote-buying and intimidation.

Full results are due on 24 October, but fears mount that Monday’s protests could turn violent, given the history of police brutality against political dissent. The city of Maputo resembled a ghost town, with shops closed and helicopters hovering above, as the nation awaits official presidential and parliamentary results.