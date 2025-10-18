Ten Dead in Pakistani Strike in Afghanistan: Hospital Officials

Kabul:Ten civilians were killed and a dozen more were wounded late Friday in a Pakistani strike on a border province in western Afghanistan, an official at the Paktika provincial hospital said.

"In the airstrike on Urgun district, 10 civilians were killed and 12 others wounded," he told AFP on condition of anonymity, adding that two children were among the dead.

Earlier Friday, a senior Taliban official accused Pakistan of breaking a 48-hour ceasefire that had brought two days of calm to the border, and warned that Kabul would "retaliate."