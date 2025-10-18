 Top
Ten Dead in Pakistani Strike in Afghanistan: Hospital Officials

18 Oct 2025

Afghan residents gather near a damaged building in Kabul on October 16, 2025, a day after an airstrike during cross-border clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan.(Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP)

Kabul:Ten civilians were killed and a dozen more were wounded late Friday in a Pakistani strike on a border province in western Afghanistan, an official at the Paktika provincial hospital said.

"In the airstrike on Urgun district, 10 civilians were killed and 12 others wounded," he told AFP on condition of anonymity, adding that two children were among the dead.

Earlier Friday, a senior Taliban official accused Pakistan of breaking a 48-hour ceasefire that had brought two days of calm to the border, and warned that Kabul would "retaliate."

