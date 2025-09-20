Tech Giants Ask H-1B Employees to Return, Stay in US

New York/Washington: Immigration attorneys and companies are cautioning H-1B visa holders against travelling outside the US amid President Donald Trump's new plan to impose a USD 100,000 fee on the work visas, with many asking employees to return immediately to America or risk getting stranded.

In a significant development that will have an impact on Indian professionals working on H-1B visas in the US, Trump signed a proclamation Friday that restricts the entry into the United States of nonimmigrants working in a 'speciality occupation' unless their H-1B petitions are accompanied or supplemented by a payment of USD 100,000. This proclamation will come into effect from 12:01 am September 21, 2025, PTI reported. Immigration attorneys and companies are sounding the alarm for H-1B visa holders or their family members currently outside the US for work or vacation, asking them to return to the US before the proclamation kicks in on September 21, essentially telling those outside the country to return within the next 24 hours or risk being stranded and denied entry into the US. "H-1B visa holders who are out of the US on business or vacation will get stranded unless they get in before midnight September 21. H-1Bs still in India may have already missed the deadline as there is no way a direct flight from India will get in time," eminent New York-based immigration attorney Cyrus Mehta said in a post on X. "There may still be a way for an H-1B visa holder who is in India to arrive in California before midnight September 21, 2025," Mehta said. Users on social media posted excerpts of an internal email by Microsoft that asked its employees on H1B visas and their dependents to avoid travelling outside the US and return immediately before the September 21 deadline. The tech giant is understood to have told its employees to remain in the US for the "foreseeable future" to "avoid being denied reentry".

🚨Microsoft reportedly mails all H-1B staff: return to US by Sunday amid new visa chaos. pic.twitter.com/FKtOwfM0Fz — India's Growth Story (@indiasgrowth) September 20, 2025