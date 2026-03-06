Oil Tanker Carrying 10 Indians Hit Near Iraq’s Khor al Zubair Port

Amid the ongoing US, Israel and Iran war, an Indian tanker came under attack in the Gulf waters on Thursday.

A Bahamas-flagged tanker, the Sonangol Namibe, was struck by an explosive-laden, remote-controlled Iranian boat near the Iraqi port of Khor al Zubair. The ship carried a crew of 10 Indian nationals, according to India's shipping authorities.

Casualties have yet to be determined following the incident.

Since the outbreak of conflict between the U.S., Israel, and Iran last Saturday, a total of nine vessels have been targeted. Reportedly, all of them had Indian crew members.

According to the directorate, there are 36 Indian-flagged vessels in the Persian Gulf region, and three in the Gulf of Aden. However, there has been no confirmation of detention, casualty or boarding involved with the vessels, as per the report by India's shipping authorities.