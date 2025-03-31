Taliban leader says there is no need for Western laws in Afghanistan

The Taliban leader said Sunday there was no need for Western laws in Afghanistan and that democracy was dead as long as sharia laws are in effect.Hibatullah Akhundzada made the comments in a sermon marking the Islamic holiday of Eid Al-Fitr, in the southern city of Kandahar's Eidgah Mosque. The 50-minute audio of his message was published on X by the Taliban government's chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid."There is no need for laws that originate from the West. We will create our own laws," Akhundzada said, speaking in Pashto, while emphasizing the importance of Islamic laws.The Taliban's interpretation of sharia has led to bans on Afghan women and girls, who have been excluded them from education, many jobs and most public spaces. Such measures have isolated the Taliban on the world stage, although they have established diplomatic ties with countries including China and the United Arab Emirates.Akhundzada has taken a stronger hand in directing policy since the Taliban seized control of the country in 2021, despite some officials initially promising a more moderate rule.Akhundzada on Sunday criticized the West, saying non-believers had united against Muslims and that the US and others were united in their hostility toward Islam, citing the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.Democracy had come to an end in Afghanistan and sharia was in effect, he said, adding that supporters of democracy were trying to separate the people from the Taliban government.The Taliban have no credible opposition inside or outside the country, but some senior figures within the administration have criticized the leadership's decision-making process and concentration of power in Akhundzada's circle.Some Taliban want greater engagement with the international community and scrapping harsher policies to attract more outside support. In recent months, however, there has been increased engagement between the Taliban and the U.S. under President Donald Trump, mostly because of prisoner exchanges and releases.