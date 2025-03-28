Tagalog Word Gigil, Meaning Urge to Squeeze Cuteness, Joins Oxford Dictionary

The Oxford English Dictionary (OED) has officially added the Tagalog word "gigil," which describes the intense urge to pinch or squeeze something overwhelmingly cute. This unique emotional response, commonly known as "cute aggression," is a familiar feeling to many when encountering adorable babies, pets, or other charming things.

Derived from the Filipino language, "gigil" reflects a physical reaction to intense affection. People experiencing this sensation might clench their fists, grit their teeth, or gently pinch the object of their affection. Though it may appear aggressive, the feeling is rooted in positive emotions and a desire to express fondness.

The inclusion of "gigil" in the OED highlights the growing influence of non-English words in global vocabulary. The dictionary regularly updates its entries to reflect evolving language use and cultural exchange. According to psychologists, "cute aggression" is a natural response that helps balance emotional intensity. When someone feels overwhelmed by cuteness, this reaction may prevent those feelings from becoming too intense. Filipino speakers have long used "gigil" to capture this specific emotional experience. With its addition to the OED, the word now joins other international terms that enrich the English language by describing feelings and concepts that lack direct translation. The OED's recognition of "gigil" reflects the increasing global appreciation of Filipino culture and language.



