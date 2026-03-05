 Top
Home » World

Switzerland Chooses New Banknote Designs for 2030s

World
5 March 2026 6:20 AM IST

The winning design firm, Emphase, expressed excitement over the opportunity, marking a significant achievement for their team.

Switzerland Chooses New Banknote Designs for 2030s
x
This photograph shows the headquarters of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) ahead of a press conference announcing the selected project in the design competition for the new Swiss banknote series in Zurich on March 4, 2026. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

Zurich: The Swiss National Bank on Wednesday unveiled the winning designers for its next ​bank note series, which includes one ‌of the world's most valuable denominations: the 1,000 Swiss franc note ($1,281.39).

The 10, 20, 50, 100, 500 and ​1,000 franc notes due to enter circulation ​in the 2030s come despite physical money ⁠losing ground to other payment methods such ​as mobile apps.
SNB Vice Chairman Antoine Martin ​said Switzerland still liked bank notes even though their use was declining.
"The Swiss population continues to want to ​have access to cash," Martin told a ​press conference.
The winning design features plants on one side of ‌the ⁠yellow, red, green, blue, brown and purple notes, with notable landmarks and Swiss cultural touchstones on the reverse side.
The final notes, which ​will boast ​new security ⁠features, may differ from the winning entry, the SNB said.
Sebastien Fasel, a ​partner at Emphase, the winning design ​firm, ⁠said he had dreamed of making a bank note ever since the company was founded ⁠16 ​years ago. "It was like a ​distant fantasy, a little out of reach," he said.

($1 = 0.7804 ​Swiss francs)
( Source : Reuters )
switzerland 
Switzerland 
Reuters
About the AuthorReuters

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X