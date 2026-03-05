Switzerland Chooses New Banknote Designs for 2030s

Zurich: The Swiss National Bank on Wednesday unveiled the winning designers for its next ​bank note series, which includes one ‌of the world's most valuable denominations: the 1,000 Swiss franc note ($1,281.39).

The 10, 20, 50, 100, 500 and ​1,000 franc notes due to enter circulation ​in the 2030s come despite physical money ⁠losing ground to other payment methods such ​as mobile apps.

SNB Vice Chairman Antoine Martin ​said Switzerland still liked bank notes even though their use was declining.

"The Swiss population continues to want to ​have access to cash," Martin told a ​press conference.

The winning design features plants on one side of ‌the ⁠yellow, red, green, blue, brown and purple notes, with notable landmarks and Swiss cultural touchstones on the reverse side.

The final notes, which ​will boast ​new security ⁠features, may differ from the winning entry, the SNB said.

Sebastien Fasel, a ​partner at Emphase, the winning design ​firm, ⁠said he had dreamed of making a bank note ever since the company was founded ⁠16 ​years ago. "It was like a ​distant fantasy, a little out of reach," he said.





($1 = 0.7804 ​Swiss francs)