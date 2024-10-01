Survey reveals 73% of Employees intend to quit after Amazon's Return-to-office Mandate

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced that employees will be required to work from the office five days a week starting from January 2 next year.

Following this announcement, a survey revealed that around 73 percent of workers are considering quitting the company. The survey, conducted by the anonymous job review site Blind with 2,585 Amazon employees, found that 91 percent of respondents expressed being "overwhelmingly dissatisfied" with the return-to-office policy.

As per the survey, 80 percent of people alleged knowing some colleague, looking for another job, while 32 percent said that they know of someone who has already quit the job.

The workers of Amazon said that Andy Jassy's new mandate was unexpected.

Referring to the company’s rigorous work culture, the Blind report quoted a verified Amazon professional saying, "My morale for this job is gone, gonna totally check out till PIP."

Another employee reflected on flexibility in the workplace should have been Amazon's priority and said, "RTO blanket policy is crazy, particularly for those of us who were hired remote and FAR from an office. I have kids and family here so unwilling to relocate. Even if I didn’t there’s too great a risk I’d be laid off in 6 months anyway so why risk a move?"

Earlier reports revealed that a group of Amazon employees had expressed concerns to their leaders in February 2023 when the company announced a three-day-a-week return to the office. However, their concerns were dismissed.