Suchir Balaji's mother alleges conspiracy behind her son's 'murder'

OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji's mother has shared a picture from the day of his death and alleged that her son was murdered.

Balaji was found dead in his San Francisco apartment in November last year. His mother Poornima Ramarao shared a picture taken from a CCTV footage, where it is seen Balaji was waiting for an elevator with a brown paper bag in his hand, supposed to be his dinner.





The footage was from the liaison office of the San Francisco apartment building where Balaji resided.

Shortly before his death, Balaji had turned a whistleblower against OpenAI, shortly before his death. He had raised ethical concerns about the AI giant's practices.

The preliminary investigation concluded that Mr Balaji's death was an act of suicide.

However, his family called for an FBI investigation and even pointed out to several lapses, alleging that Balaji was murdered.

Accordingly, the case was reopened and investigation done again and a 13-page report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) last month again concluded that Balaji died by suicide.

His family rejected the report and his mother said they saw the CCTV footage and said he was not "depressed".

"Another cover by OCME: they stated to our attorney that GHB is endogenous 3 days after death. But we found out that level of endogenous GHB is less than 5000ng/L. A line in autopsy report says that toxicology report will include GHB only if it is more than 50000 Nguyen's/L. Combined with alcohol this is a sedative. With this combination he will be losing muscle control or possibly unconscious. We are waiting for toxicologist to give a written report," she added.

Balaji's mother said that his death is a "murder conspiracy executed over a long-term planning". She has been claiming the same since the investigation.

Further, she also said that the CCTVs in Balaji's garage, one of the elevators, and adjoining areas had stopped working. The murder conspiracy was executed over long term planning and watching Suchir.

Balaji's mother alleged that OpenAI killed her son to "hide something they want nobody to know", adding that her son had documents against the ChatGPT maker and knew what they were up to.

"My son had documents against OpenAI. They attacked him and killed him. Some documents were even missing after his death...My son celebrated his birthday a day before he died. What more do we need to give on account that he was in a happy mood?" she said in an interview with American commentator Tucker Carlson.

She accused OpenAI of hushing up the investigation and also possible witnesses.