Strikes on Iran: Israel Claims to Target Key 'Regime Infrastructure' Sites
Israeli military launched new strikes on Iranian infrastructure in central Iran on Monday.
Tehran: The Israeli military said it launched a wave of strikes targeting "regime infrastructure" in central Iran on Monday, the first such announcement since the Islamic republic appointed a new supreme leader.
Israeli forces have "begun an additional wave of strikes on Iranian terror regime infrastructure in central Iran", the military said in a brief statement, shortly after announcing strikes on Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon.
( Source : AFP )
Next Story