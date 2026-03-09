 Top
Home » World

Strikes on Iran: Israel Claims to Target Key 'Regime Infrastructure' Sites

World
9 March 2026 8:04 AM IST

Israeli military launched new strikes on Iranian infrastructure in central Iran on Monday.

Strikes on Iran: Israel Claims to Target Key Regime Infrastructure Sites
x
The site of overnight Israeli airstrikes is pictured in the southern suburbs of Beirut on March 6, 2026. (Photo by AFP)

Tehran: The Israeli military said it launched a wave of strikes targeting "regime infrastructure" in central Iran on Monday, the first such announcement since the Islamic republic appointed a new supreme leader.

Israeli forces have "begun an additional wave of strikes on Iranian terror regime infrastructure in central Iran", the military said in a brief statement, shortly after announcing strikes on Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon.
( Source : AFP )
US-Israel-Iran war Israel attack on Iran 
Iran 
AFP
About the AuthorAFP

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X