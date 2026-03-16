Stagflation Risk in US: Nobel Laureate Stiglitz Warns of Economic Threat

Geneva: The war in the Middle East has put the United States at high risk of falling into stagflation, Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz told AFP on Monday.

"The risk of stagflation seems to be quite high for the US," he said in an interview, pointing out that even before the war erupted on February 28, the US economy was already "close to stagflation" -- a troublesome blend of high inflation and anaemic growth.