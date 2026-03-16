 Top
Home » World

Stagflation Risk in US: Nobel Laureate Stiglitz Warns of Economic Threat

World
16 March 2026 10:21 PM IST

According to Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz, the US is facing a heightened risk of stagflation as a result of the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Stagflation Risk in US: Nobel Laureate Stiglitz Warns of Economic Threat
x
US economist Joseph Stiglitz, winner of the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, speaks during an interview with AFP in Geneva on March 16, 2026. The war in the Middle East has put the United States at high risk of falling into dreaded stagflation, Stiglitz told AFP. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

Geneva: The war in the Middle East has put the United States at high risk of falling into stagflation, Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz told AFP on Monday.

"The risk of stagflation seems to be quite high for the US," he said in an interview, pointing out that even before the war erupted on February 28, the US economy was already "close to stagflation" -- a troublesome blend of high inflation and anaemic growth.


( Source : AFP )
Joseph Stiglitz economic predictions US economy and stagflation risks impact of war on global economy inflation and growth challenges West Asia Confilct Economic Implications 
United States 
AFP
About the AuthorAFP

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X