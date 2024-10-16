Sri Lankan Pilot Grounded for Locking Woman Co-Pilot Out of Cockpit Over Toilet Break

In a bizarre mid-flight incident, a Sri Lankan Airlines pilot reportedly locked his female co-pilot out of the cockpit when she took a toilet break, during a flight from Sydney to Colombo, on Monday.

The incident took place on a 10-hour-long Sri Lankan Airlines flight, when the woman co-pilot decided to take a toilet break but did not arrange a substitute in the cockpit, as per the standard operating procedures.

The pilot reportedly got angry which led to an argument between the two in the mid-flight.

The male pilot allegedly locked her out after she went to use the restroom, leaving him as the sole person in the cockpit, which violates safety protocols.

The situation escalated to the point where a senior crew member had to step in and convince the pilot to open the door and ensure the copilot returned to her seat. The crew member used a communication link to the cockpit to resolve the standoff.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka is investigating the incident.

In the meantime, the airline said that it is fully cooperating with the investigation and the male pilot has been grounded until the probe ends.