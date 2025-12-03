Sri Lanka To Play T20 Series Against Pakistan

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka will host a three-match T20 series against Pakistan in January, the cricket board announced on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka Cricket said all three matches will take place at Dambulla, starting on January 7.

The second match will be held two days later, with the final on January 11.

Sri Lanka is currently grappling with the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, which caused widespread flooding and mudslides that killed 410 people and affected over 1.5 million more.

Pakistan's last T20 tour of Sri Lanka was 10 years ago, when they played two matches -- both won by the vistors -- at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.