Sri Lanka to Convert State Bungalows Stripped From Former Presidents into High Courts

Colombo: Sri Lanka is to set up four new high courts in order to tackle the current backlog of cases in order to expedite them, Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath said Tuesday.These new high courts would be set up in state bungalows that are to be vacated by former presidents after the government stripped them of their privileges last month.

We all know the number of cases that are being currently heard on past corruption and other abuses. The proceedings have been delayed due to infrastructure limitations, Herath told reporters here.

The cabinet had approved a proposal to set up four new High Courts by converting four state bungalows in the prime residential area of Cinnamon Gardens in Colombo to house High Courts.

The cases can be heard without delays to deliver justice, Herath said.

The NPP government in keeping with their pre-election pledge enacted a new law in mid-September to strip privileges including the provision of bungalows at state expense of former presidents.

The island nation currently has five former presidents living plus a widow. Only three of them were availing the facilities when the government brought in the law.