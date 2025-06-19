SpaceX Starship Prototype Explodes During Ground Test in Texas
Fireball lights up night sky as rocket suffers “major anomaly” ahead of 10th flight test; no injuries reported
A SpaceX Starship prototype exploded during a ground test at the Starbase facility in Texas, marking a significant setback in the rocket's development.
- The explosion occurred around 11 p.m. local time, just before a scheduled flight test.
- No injuries were reported, and SpaceX confirmed a 'major anomaly' during the test.
- The incident highlights the challenges of rocket development, as the company continues to innovate and iterate on its designs.
A SpaceX Starship prototype exploded in a dramatic fireball during a ground test at the company’s Starbase facility in southern Texas on Wednesday night. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. local time as the vehicle was being prepared for its upcoming tenth flight test.
In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), SpaceX confirmed that the rocket “experienced a major anomaly” while on the test stand. The explosion sent a massive fireball into the sky, visible from miles away, though no injuries were reported.
