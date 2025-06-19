SpaceX Starship Prototype Explodes During Ground Test in Texas

A SpaceX Starship prototype exploded in a dramatic fireball during a ground test at the company’s Starbase facility in southern Texas on Wednesday night. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. local time as the vehicle was being prepared for its upcoming tenth flight test.

The blast caused significant damage to the prototype, with no injuries reported.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), SpaceX confirmed that the rocket “experienced a major anomaly” while on the test stand. The explosion sent a massive fireball into the sky, visible from miles away, though no injuries were reported.