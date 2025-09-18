Space Partnership Enters New Phase as India, US Plan Moon, Mars Missions

Houston: India and the US signalled the beginning of a new phase of space partnership at a special event hosted by the Embassy of India in Washington DC, with officials and astronauts highlighting how decades of cooperation are now paving the way for missions to the Moon and Mars.

An event, titled "India-USA Space Collaboration: The Frontiers of a Futuristic Partnership," was held at India House on Monday and celebrated recent milestones, including the joint NASA-ISRO NISAR satellite and the Axiom Mission-4, which carried Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station.