South Korean fighter jet accidentally drops bombs, 7 injured

Seoul: A South Korean fighter jet accidentally dropped eight bombs on a civilian area during training Thursday, reportedly injuring seven people. The MK-82 bombs abnormally released by the KF-16 fighter jet fell outside a firing range, causing unspecified civilian damages, the air force said in a statement.

Seven people were injured, four of them seriously. Several homes and a church were also damaged.

The air force said it will establish a committee to investigate why the accident happened and examine the scale of civilian damages. It said the fighter jet was taking part in the air force's joint live-firing drills with the army. The air force apologized for causing civilian damages and expressed hopes for a speedy recovery of the injured people. It said it will actively offer compensation and other necessary steps for victims.