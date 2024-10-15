South Indian Filter Coffee Ranks 2nd in TasteAtlas's list of Top 10 coffees globally

South Indian filter coffee has been ranked second on TasteAtlas' list of the top 10 coffees globally. Filter coffee is known for its deep flavor and distinctive brewing method, is a household essential in South India, and has now achieved global popularity, behind Cuba's espresso.

In the traditional method of brewing South Indian filter coffee, a simple stainless steel filter machine is used. This device has two chambers: the upper one holds the ground coffee, while the lower chamber collects the brewed one. Then the hot water is poured over the grounds, due to which the coffee drips slowly into the lower chamber. This produces a strong and aromatic brew.

Many coffee lovers set up the filter overnight to enjoy a fresh cup in the morning

In the next step of preparing a coffee, this brew is mixed with sugar and warm milk. Traditionally, it is served in a small steel tumbler, which goes along with a brass saucer, which is called a 'Dabara.'

The coffee is further poured back and forth between the tumbler and the saucer, for a frothy texture before serving.

The ranking of South Indian filter coffee reflects its cultural importance and growing popularity, both in India and abroad. It stands alongside international coffee classics like Greece's Espresso Freddo, Italy's Cappuccino, and Turkish coffee. Its distinctive brewing method, serving style, and rich flavor have helped to raise its recognition on the global stage.