Sonu Sood named in Law Survey along with Barack Obama, Angelina Jolie, David Beckham

Sonu Sood has often made headlines for his philanthropic work, but this time, the actor has grabbed attention for a very different reason, which will surely make his fans proud! The actor's name has been included in an international survey for a law institution. His name has been mentioned in the list of most influential personalities across the globe. What stands out is the fact that he shares the list along with eminent personalities such as Barack Obama, Angelina Jolie, Ryan Reynolds, David Beckham, George Clooney, Greta Thunberg, Malala Yousafzai and others.







Sonu Sood's journey from being a Bollywood hero to being a real-life hero is not only inspirational but has made him a popular name across the globe. His actions during the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly in helping migrant workers, have established him as a national hero and hero of masses. Being listed alongside personalities like Barack Obama, Angelina Jolie and others not only recognises Sood’s philanthropy, but also throws light on how his endeavour to give back to the society is being discussed and talked about globally.

On the work front, Sonu Sood makes his directorial debut with his upcoming actioner 'Fateh'. The film, which promises to be at par with Hollywood-style actioner, stars Sood along with Jacqueline Fernandez. It is being produced by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios.