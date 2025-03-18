Six Dead as Plane Crashes Into Sea Off Honduras’ Roatan Island

Six people were killed when a plane crashed into the sea shortly after takeoff from Roatan Island, off the coast of Honduras, the island’s fire chief told local media late Monday.

Wilmer Guerrero, the Roatan fire chief, told local broadcaster HCH that eight passengers were likely still inside the submerged aircraft.

The island's police chief, Lisandro Muñoz, confirmed to local broadcaster Noticiero Hoy Mismo that the plane went down in the water soon after departing.

"Recovery and rescue efforts are difficult because the plane fell into the sea," he said.

The aircraft, a Jetstream operated by Honduran carrier Lanhsa, was carrying 17 people, including three crew members, the country’s transport minister said on local radio. However, he did not specify the total number of fatalities.

A flight manifest shared by local media indicated the passengers included a U.S. national, a French national, and two minors. The flight was bound for La Ceiba airport on the Honduran mainland.