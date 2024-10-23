Sirens sounded in central Israel after projectile crossed from Lebanon

Cairo: Sirens has been sounded across central Israel, including in areas like Samaria and Modi’in Illit, as a projectile fired from Lebanon crossed into Israeli territory on Tuesday, according to the Israeli military. Fortunately Sirens sounded in central Israel after a projectile crossed from Lebanon, the rocket fell into open ground without causing any injuries.

In response to ongoing rocket and drone attacks, Israel’s multi-layered air defense system has successfully intercepted the vast majority of projectiles fired since the beginning of the Gaza war. On Wednesday morning, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) intercepted two additional rockets—one over the Gush Dan region, which includes Tel Aviv, and another over the Galilee area in northern Israel. Falling fragments from these interceptions caused damage to parked cars in Herzliya, but no injuries were reported.

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed militant group based in Lebanon, escalated over a year ago when Hezbollah began launching rockets in support of Hamas during the Gaza war. Recently, pro-Iranian militias in Iraq claimed responsibility for launching three drones at Israel, all of which were downed by the IAF.

In retaliation, Israel has intensified its airstrikes, targeting Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon, Beirut’s southern suburbs, and the Bekaa Valley, resulting in the deaths of several top Hezbollah leaders.







