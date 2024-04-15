Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to Step Down on May 15

Singapore: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday said he will step down on May 15 and announced that he will be succeeded by his deputy Lawrence Wong.The date for the handover was announced in a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.



In a Facebook post, Lee, 72, said leadership transition is a significant moment for any country.





"I will relinquish my role as Prime Minister on May 15 2024, and DPM Lawrence Wong will be sworn in as the next Prime Minister on the same day," the statement said.

Lee has been serving as the 3rd Prime Minister of Singapore and Secretary-General of the ruling People's Action Party since 2004.



Lawrence and the 4G team have worked hard to gain the people's trust, notably during the pandemic,he said.



Through the Forward Singapore exercise, they have worked with many Singaporeans to refresh our social compact and develop the national agenda for a new generation

















